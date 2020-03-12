Armenia confirms two more cases of coronavirus

Two new cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia. The patients are hospitalized at the infectious hospital, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

Both had been in close contact with the coronavirus patient from Etchmiadzin and were isolated on Wednesday evening.

They had fever, but both feel good at the moment they feel good, Minister Torosyan said.

Thee number of confirmed cases in Armenia has now reached six. Fifty-seven people were quarantined today after three cases were confirmed on March 11.