Canada’s Ambassador pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Armenia Alison Marie LeClaire paid a private visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the Museum.

Ambassador LeClaire laid a wreath at the Genocide Monument and put flowers at the Eternal Fire.

Canadian Ambassador was accompanied by the AGMI Deputy Director Edita Gzoyan, who presented to the guests the history and symbolism of the Genocide Monument.

The Ambassador also visited the Genocide Museum, where the AGMI Acting Deputy Director presented the exhibition and details about the history of the Armenian Genocide.

At the end of the visit Ambassador LeClaire left a note in the Memory Book of Honorable Guests: “I would like to express my appreciation for the critically important work that you do in this museum. The tragedy that you commemorate here has so many lessons for today. The museum tells a terrible story in a compelling and powerful way. I will carry it with me always”.

Edita Gzoyan expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for the visit and gifted her some of AGMI English-language publications.



