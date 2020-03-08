Special entry regime to be in place in some Italy regions to curb spread of coronavirus

According to a decision by the Italian government, a special entry and exit regimes will be in place in Lombardy, as well as in a number of communities in Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont to curb the spread of the new type of coronavirus, the Armenian Embassy in Italy informs.

The communities include Parma, Piacenza, Rimini, Reggio-Emilia, Modena, Pesaro e Urbino, Venezia, Padova, Treviso, Alessandria, Novara, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Vercelli e Asti.

The government recommends to avoid entering or exiting those areas, except for urgent health and work related special cases.

All educational institutions, public places, skis, museums, swimming pools, gyms, theaters in the “Safety Zone” are closed,

All sporting, cultural, educational and other events have been postponed.