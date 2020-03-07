Group of Friends of Artsakh established in Cyprus

A Group of Friends of Artsakh has been established in Cyprus. The Group includes politicians, parliamentarians, academics and journalists.

Present at the event were the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Armine Aleksanyan and the President of the Armenian National Committee of Europe Kaspar Karampetian, who addressed the event.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Artsakh Republic Armine Aleksanyan's moving and inspiring speech at the event organised by The Armenian National Committee of Cyprus, where the names of the "Friends of Artsakh" were announced.

Also present were leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot political parties, as well as the Archbishop of the Armenian Church of Cyprus Khoren Doghramadjian, the Armenian Representative in the House of Representatives Vartkes Mahdessian and representatives of parties and organizations of the Armenian community.

In his address, the President of the Armenian National Committee of Cyprus, Hagop Kazandjian, explained the reasons for the creation of the Group of Friends of Artsakh and announced the names of its members.

The event included a cultural programme and was followed by a reception.