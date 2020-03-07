Arsenal’s Arteta open to Mkhitaryan return

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could still have a future at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, Goal.com reports.

Arsenal’s head coach says it is a ‘possibility’ that the Armenia international will return and bolster his options in attacking midfield next season following his loan spell in Italy.

Mkhitaryan, who arrived at Arsenal in January 2018 as part of the swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to Manchester United, started the campaign in north London and featured in three of the club’s first four Premier League games.

But just 24 hours after coming off the bench during the 2-2 draw with Spurs in August, Arsenal agreed to let the 31-year-old join Roma until the end of the season.

And Mkhitaryan has gone on to be a big success in the Italian capital, scoring six goals and registering three assists in just 17 appearances in all competitions.

And so Arteta has not ruled out using Mkhitaryan once his spell in Italy has come to an end.

“I always liked him,” said Arsenal’s head coach. “He is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best, he needs to do it consistently and that’s what we need to assess.

“It’s a possibility that we have and will consider.”