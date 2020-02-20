Nine dead after two attacks in two shooting attacks in Germany

Nine people were killed in two shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau, the BBC reports.

Several other people were also injured after a gunman opened fire at 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Wednesday, police said.

The suspect was later found dead at his home, along with the body of a second person, according to police.

There appeared to be no other perpetrators, they added, and said the investigation was ongoing.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

Bild newspaper reported that the suspect was a German citizen with a firearms licence, and that ammunition and gun magazines had been found in his car.