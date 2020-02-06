Not guilty: Trump cleared in impeachment trial

President Donald Trump has been cleared in his impeachment trial, ending a congressional bid to oust him from office, the BBC reports.

The Senate, run by the president’s fellow Republicans, voted to acquit him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democrats charged Mr Trump in December with pressuring Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival.

In November, Mr Trump will be the first impeached president to go for election.

The outcome Wednesday followed months of remarkable impeachment proceedings, from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House to Mitch McConnell’s Senate, reflecting the nation’s unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.