Armenia among 14 best travel destinations for 2020 – Condé Nast Traveller

Luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has listed Armenia among the 14 best travel destinations for 2020.

“This charming country has much to offer. Its food scene – a heaving panoply of honey-drenched baklava, pillowy manti dumplings and wheelbarrow loads of lavash bread – is up there with Tbilisi’s, and pretty Yerevan is bursting with bookshop cafés and traditional restaurants that look like Old Master paintings,” the magazine writes.

It reminds that the country was the first to adopt Christianity as a state religion in 301 AD, and its mountain crags are home to some of the world’s earliest churches.

“But there’s more to Armenia than its ecclesiastical flourishes. The recently waymarked Transcaucasian Trail offers lung-pinching hiking. In the meantime, adrenalin fiends can make do with mountain biking and zip lining between the snow-capped mountains,” Condé Nast Traveller notes.

“Armenia’s grape industry is becoming increasingly well-oiled, too – unsurprising, given that what are believed to be the world’s oldest-known traces of grapemaking have been found at the 6,000-year-old Areni-1 archaeological site in the south. Areni – with its modern, award-winning vineyards – is emerging as one of the most exciting new grape regions in the,” the article continues.

The list also includes Bhutan, Egypt, Galway (Ireland), Kyoto (Japan), Montenegro, Namibia, Paris (France), Philadelphia (USA), Plymouth (England), Qingdao (China), Rwanda, Tunisia and Taipei (Taiwan).