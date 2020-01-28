Tribute to Armenian heroes on Army Day

On the occasion of Armenian Army Day, together with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, members of the National Security Council, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to Armenian heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Homeland’s independence.

Prime Minister Pashinyan laid flowers at the tombs of our heroes who perished in the Four-Day War in April, 2016, Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Ozanyan. The Premier laid a wreath at the Memorial to Fallen Freedom Fighters.