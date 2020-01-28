Some passengers of Ryanair’s Milan-Yerevan flight denied boarding

Some passengers of Ryanair’s Milan-Yerevan flight have been denied boarding this morning, the Passenger.am informs on Facebook.

The company quotes its representatives in Milan and passengers as saying that tens of passengers were denied boarding “because of improper organization of the flight”

Passenger.am, which helps solve flight delay and cancellation problems, inform that under EU Regulation 261/2004, the airline was obliged to provide passengers with an alternative flight to a pre-booked destination, take care of passengers’ food/drink (if the delay lasts more than 2 hours) and accommodation (if the delay lasts more than 5 night hours).

The service recommends passengers to fill in applications on www.passenger.am website to claim compensation from the alleged offender air carrier upon their return.