Armenia bans import of animal products from China

Armenia has banned the import of animal products and raw materials from China, as well as animal products produced in other countries with raw materials of Chinese origin.

The decision is effective from January 26, the State Service for Food Safety informs.

The basis for the ban is the information published on the official website of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on coronavirus registered in China.

The ban will remain in effect until OIE and WTO officially declare China is free from coronavirus.