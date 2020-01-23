Under no circumstances can Artsakh become a part of Azerbaijan – Armenian MFA

Under no circumstances can Artsakh become a part of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said. .

The comments come in the wake of nervous reactions of the Azerbaijani authorities to the events commemorating the 30th anniversary of anti-Armenian pogroms in Baku.

“Unfortunately, this year the authorities of Azerbaijan, explicitly or implicitly continued the policy of justifying the actions of the masterminds of the anti-Armenian massacres in Baku 30 years ago and the perpetrators of those massacres,” Naghdalyan said.

Moreover, she added, the perpetrators of the massacres against defenseless people were glorified as “shahids” by Hikmet Hajiyev, the Assistant to the President, while the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan accused Armenians of perpetrating the anti-Armenian massacres in Sumgait.

“The Azerbaijani side employs a behavior which is common among perpetrators: that is blaming victims for their crimes and denying any responsibility for public and systematic extermination of unarmed people in peacetime,” she stated.

“This vividly illustrates once again that under no circumstances Azerbaijani authorities can be entrusted with the responsibility of providing security to any part of the Armenian people. Apparently, under no circumstances Artsakh can become a part of Azerbaijan, and the people of Artsakh cannot be left without secure lines of defense,” the Spokesperson concluded.