Shots fired at Erebuni Plaza Business Center in Yerevan

A gunman has opened sporadic fire in the direction of Erebuni Plaza business center in Yerevan, the Police has confirmed. No casualties have been reported.

The Police has confirmed receiving a report on shooting at 2:30 pm. No further details are known.

Citizens are not allowed to leave Erebuni Plaza. Police and ambulances are at the scene.

According to preliminary information, the gunman has not been neutralized and is inside the building.

“Urgent work is being done. Negotiations are underway,” the Police said in a Facebook post.