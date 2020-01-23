Armenia planning to ban single-use plastic from 2022

Armenia is planning to ban single-use plastic from 2022. The Armenian Government today approved amendments to the Law on Trade and Services.

The changes envisage reducing the use of polyethylene sacks and bags of up to 50 microns in thickness (except for sacks used for wrapping and sacks and bags made from secondary raw materials).

According to the government, the widespread use of polyethylene sacks and bags in the sphere of trade and services in Armenia has led to environmental problems.

Referring to the issue, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said it’s not only a serious ecological problem, but also a social-psychological issue.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of adopting such a bill and noted: “It would be great if the reality provided by this law is brought to life not by the law but by the change in our overall behavior. That is to say, it

He urged citizens to cut the use of plastic as much as possible. “And it will be good if by 2022 we are already de facto attuned to the reality that we want to achieve de jure by 2022 through our behavior, our awareness. So I urge the citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, all the people living in our country, to use as few plastic bags as possible and to use multiple-use bags in trade and in life.”