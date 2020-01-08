US Embassy in Yerevan suspends some visa services

The US Embassy in Yerevan has announced it is canceling visa appointments due to recent events in the Middle East.

“Yerevan has temporarily suspended some visa services,” the Embassy said in a statement, advising to follow the steps below, if an appointment has been canceled:

Non-immigrant visa appointment: Continue to check the scheduling website for available appointments. If your appointment is rescheduled by the Embassy you will receive an email notification at the email address you provided when creating your appointment. Immigrant visa appointment:

The Embassy will reschedule your appointment at the first available opportunity. We will communicate any updates to the email address you provided.