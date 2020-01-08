Armenia’s newly elected football chief receives congratulations from UEFA President

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has congratulated newly elected President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan.

Čeferin has wished him best of luck in this leading role.

“It will bring you much joy and a great many challenges! Your natural curiosity and high expectations, both essential to your former career in sports media, and your deep love of football will certainly help you to explore and open up exciting opportunities ahead,” Aleksander Čeferin said in a message.

Presidents of different UEFA associations also congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on being elected President of Armenia’s Football Federation.