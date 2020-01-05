Armenian PM says authors of the fake news claiming he congratulated Trump need to be revealed

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to social media to hit back at the authors of a report claiming he congratulated US President Donald Trump on the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.
“A fake Armenian-language account spreads the false news that I congratulated US President Donald Trump on launching a “successful” anti-Iranian operation. The report quickly appears in Azerbaijani press and becomes a trending news,” PM Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
“The news then appears in Iranian press and becomes a source of anti-Armenian inspiration for certain forces,” he continued.
“This is the case when the false “freedom” of speech poses a threat to our national security. The authors of the news and their motives need to be clarified,” the Prime Minister concluded.