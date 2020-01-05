PoliticsTop

Armenian PM says authors of the fake news claiming he congratulated Trump need to be revealed

Siranush Ghazanchyan January 5, 2020, 00:26
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to social media to hit back at the authors of a report claiming he congratulated US President Donald Trump on the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“A fake Armenian-language account spreads the false news that I congratulated US President Donald Trump on launching a “successful” anti-Iranian operation. The report quickly appears in Azerbaijani press and becomes a trending news,” PM Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“The news then appears in Iranian press and becomes a source of anti-Armenian inspiration for certain forces,” he continued.

“This is the case when the false “freedom” of speech poses a threat to our national security. The authors of the news and their motives need to be clarified,” the Prime Minister concluded.

1. Հայալեզու կեղծ (ֆեյք) էջը կեղծ լուր է տարածում, թե ես ԱՄՆ նախագահ Դոնալդ Թրամփին շնորհավորել եմ հակաիրանական…

Gepostet von Nikol Pashinyan / Նիկոլ Փաշինյան am Samstag, 4. Januar 2020

Show More
Back to top button
Close