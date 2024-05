Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Armenian FM to attend International Conference on Nuclear Security in Vienna

On May 20, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Vienna (Austria).

Minister Mirzoyan will participate in the International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS 2024) titled “Shaping the Future” which will be held at IAEA’s Headquarters.

Bilateral meetings, including with the officials of international organizations are scheduled.