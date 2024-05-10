Armenia constructively involved in peace process – FM

Armenia is constructively involved in the peace process, Armenia’s efforts are aimed at peace, at concluding the peace treaty, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said ahead of talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Moreover, he said, “we believe that we should not limit ourselves to signing a peace treaty.”

“We can go further. we can unblock transport communications in the region with the understanding that all infrastructures will remain under the sovereignty of the countries through which they pass, will operate under the jurisdiction of the respective countries, and all procedures for crossing the state border (administrative, customs, etc.) will be agreed in accordance with the principle of reciprocity,” the Foreign Minister noted.

He said it’s very symbolic that the meeting is taking place in the beautiful city of Almaty, in the same House of Friendship, where the Alma-Ata Declaration was signed in 1991.

“I remind that this document, which was signed by 11 former Soviet republics, recognized, among other things, that the former administrative borders of the Soviet republics are now recognized as interstate borders of independent states. It is important to note that during the last two years, both the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan have repeatedly confirmed their commitment to the Alma-Ata Declaration in various formats, and also confirmed mutual recognition of territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration. They also confirmed that the delimitation process should be carried out on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration. Basically, this means that in the process of delimitation, the borders that existed at the time of the collapse of the USSR must be reproduced, “Araart Mirzoyan stated.