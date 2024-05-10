Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan leads march to higher educational institutions in Yerevan

Head of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, is leading a march from the Republic Square to higher educational institutions of Yerevan.

At Yerevan State University the protesters were greeted by members of the Student Council. “Our struggle is about values, about establishing the truth. You are the first bearers of it,” the Archbishop told students.

He informed that the march will continue to other universities. On the eve he called for peaceful acts of disobedience in Yerevan and all regions.

At 18:30 the protesters will again gather for a rally in the Republic Square.

The “Tavush for the Motherland” protest movement began in Armenia’s northern Tavush province following the announcement of the start of border delimitation process with Azerbaijan on April 19.