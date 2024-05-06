UN Assistant Secretary-General visiting Armenia

UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (RBEC) is visiting Armenia.

Ivana Živković, UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (RBEC) on 5 May arrived on a four-day visit to Armenia.

The objective of Ms. Živković’s visit will be to review UNDP’s partnership with the Government of Armenia, familiarize herself on the ground with UNDP key interventions, including the response to refugee crisis, as well as discuss the UNDP development agenda and key priorities with international and national counterparts.

Together with UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia, Natia Natsvlishvili, she will meet with the President of the National Assembly to launch a new project on parliamentary democracy in Armenia, the Deputy Prime Minister, and the Deputy Foreign Minister. She will also hold discussions with the UN Country Team, members of the diplomatic corps and development partners, and civil society. Ms. Živković will visit UNDP project sites and meet with beneficiaries in Gegharkunik, Tavush, Ararat, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik regions.

Ivana Živković assumed her duties in September 2022. Prior to her appointment, she served as Director-General for Economic Affairs and Development Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia.

Ms. Živković holds a Master’s degree in International Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Zagreb.