FM Mirzoyan reiterates Armenia’s commitment to peace agenda

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda.

“We are engaged in the negotiations sincerely, constructively and with good will, and we are sure that the establishment of final peace is also in the interests of both countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and in the interests of both peoples,” Minister Mirzoyan said, expressing cautious optimism regarding the upcoming negotiations.

The Minister noted that agreement has already been reached on a number of issues. “Parallel processes are taking place: our border commissions are meeting and have essentially started the demarcation process, agreed on the principle. The leaders of our two countries have had many meetings and have again agreed on several key issues. The most important thing I would mention is that the two countries mutually reaffirm the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity based on the 1991 Alma-Ata declaration, which also serves as a basis for delimitation,” he said.

Minister Mirzoyan noted that more questions still remain unsolved. He pointed to the unblocking of transport infrastructures in the region, where the parties lack mutual understanding. He still reiterated the interest of Armenia in opening the communication of all transport infrastructures with Azerbaijan, based on the sovereignty of the countries, national jurisdiction, with respect to the principles of reciprocity and equality.