Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Almaty on May 10

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Baryamov will meet in Almaty on May 10.

“As agreed earlier, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet for negotiations on May 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan,” Spokesperson for the the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan informs.