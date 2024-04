Today, the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) marks 2000 patrols to the border areas.

“The Mission is tasked with observing and reporting on the situation on the ground along the Armenian side of the side of the border with Azerbaijan. We conduct patrols from 6 forward operating bases in Yeghegnadzor, Kapan, Goris, Jermuk, Martuni and Ijevan,” EUMA said in a post on X.