South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma involved in car crash

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has been involved in a car crash but was unhurt, the BBC reports.

A drunk driver collided with his “official armored state vehicle” on Thursday evening, police have said.

But a leading member of his uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party alleged that he had been targeted.

He has been suspended by the governing African National Congress (ANC) and is campaigning for the MK ahead of May’s general election.

Mr Zuma was in the car, along with his official protection team, when it was hit on a road in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal at about 18:40 local time (16:40 GMT) on Thursday.

“No-one was injured, including members of the Presidential Protection Services. The former president was evacuated and taken to his residence,” a brief police statement said.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for “drunken driving as well as… reckless and negligent driving”.