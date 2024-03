Armenian Varsen Aghabekian appointed Palestine’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates

Armenian Varsen Aghabekian has been appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, WAFA reports.

President Mahmoud Abbas approved the lineup of new government chaired by Mohammad Mustafa on Thursday, March 28.

Consequently, President Abbas issued a decree granting confidence to the nineteenth Palestinian government and issued a decree regarding its formation. The new government is scheduled to swear in next Sunday, March 31, 2024.