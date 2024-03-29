Armenia to host 2027 World Weightlifting Championships

Yerevan will host the 2027 World Weightlifting Championships. The decision was made by the International Weightlifting Federation today, Chief of Prime Minister’s Staff Arayik Harutyunyan informs.

Armenia was not awarded the 2024 World Championships after a man ran onto the stage at the opening ceremony of the 2023 European Championships in Yerevan, seized an Azerbaijan flag and set it on fire.

Arayik Harutyunyan called it a “huge blow to our sport.” “But as a result of our consistent work that lasted for months, we can consider that problem solved,” he said in a Facebook post.

This is the first World Championships in an Olympic discipline to be held in Armenia.