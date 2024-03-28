Biden to host star-studded NYC fundraiser with Obama and Clinton

US President Joe Biden is about to host a record-breaking fundraiser in New York City, alongside his predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The event is projected to raise over $25m (£20m) for the Democrat’s campaign – the most ever for a single political event, says his team.

It adds to the $155m cash on hand his campaign most recently declared. The event looks set to extend a growing cash gap between Mr Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump.

Over 5,000 people are expected to attend the star-studded Democratic fundraiser on Thursday night at Radio City Music Hall, with many more watching online.

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert will moderate a conversation with the three presidents.