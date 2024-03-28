Armenian Minister of Education, French Ambassador visit the site of future Academic City

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Olivier Decottignies visited the construction site of the Academic City, the area adjacent to the 17th district of Yerevan.

Accompanying them were Deputy Minister Artur Martirosyan, chairman of the Higher Education and Science Committee Sargis Armenian, the rector of the French University in Armenia Salwa Naccouzi and others.

The Minister of Education emphasized the importance of active participation of interstate universities in the implementation of the Academic City project.

Zhanna Andreasyan briefed the Ambassador on the details of the preliminary master plan of the Academic City. The Minister informed that the full plan of the Academic City is currently in the development and design stage and will be ready in the coming months.

Within the framework of the concept of the project, parallel works are being carried out in the direction of landscape design, road network and necessary infrastructure design. In addition, one of the main goals in the first stage will be the start of the works towards the operation of the railway.

Ambassador Olivier Decottignies and Rector of the French University in Armenia Salwa Naccouzi commended the large-scale works carried out within the framework of the project, labeling it “bold, ambitious and attractive.”

The French side has expressed willingness to consider the agenda of development and expansion of the activity of the French University in Armenia within the framework of the Academic City project.

According to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, the cooperation with international partner structures will be continuous.