Armenia to deliver 29.94 tons of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza

The Armenian government will allocate 19 million drams to provide food and medicine to 1.5 million people displaced from Gaza. The decision was approved at the cabinet meeting today.

The humanitarian cargo will include canned food, dry food, medicines, including medicinal solutions and antibiotics.

Additional funds will be allocated to the Ministry of Defense to organize the delivery of the 29.94 tons of aid, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan said.

Referring to the decision, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reminded that he announced the intention to deliver humanitarian aid during his official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt. According to the Prime Minister, there were problems related to logistics, and there was a need for Egyptian government’s support in delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

“During the visit, we reached this agreement, because due to the situation, we cannot deliver the cargo directly to the Gaza Strip and deliver it to the beneficiaries. For this reason, we also reached an agreement with the representatives of the Arab Republic of Egypt at the working level,” PM Pashinyan said.