US objective to encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to bridge differences – Miller

The objective of the US is to encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to bridge differences, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller said at a daily briefing.

“Our objectives in every engagement with the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan are to encourage them to work to bridge the differences between the two countries and reach a durable and lasting peace agreement,” he said.

He declined to comment on the upcoming meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and President of the European Commission to be held on April 5.