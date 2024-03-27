Titanic ‘door’ prop that kept Rose alive sells for $718,750

The floating piece of wood that kept Titanic’s Rose alive has been sold for $718,750 at auction, the BBC reports.

Ever since the release of the 1997 film, fans have wondered whether the panel was big enough to fit her love interest Jack as well, saving him from an icy death.

The listing noted the prop “has caused much debate from fans”.

The sale was made during an auction of props and costumes owned by restaurant and resort chain Planet Hollywood.

In the blockbuster, the fictional Jack, played by Leonardo Di Caprio, insists the panel – part of a door frame – was only big enough for his lover Rose, played by Kate Winslet. He later died in the freezing Atlantic, with his body falling into the depths of the ocean.

In a 2012 episode of Mythbusters, Titanic director James Cameron revealed he receives dozens of emails a day calling Rose “selfish” and Jack an “idiot” over the scene.

But he put an end to the debate, saying Jack had to die according to the script.