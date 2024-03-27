FM Mirzoyan briefs Argentine lawmakers on Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process

On March 26, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Argentine Republic, Martin Menem. Members of the Chamber of Deputies and member of the Armenia-Argentina friendship group in Armenian National Assembly Tatevik Gasparyan also participated in the meeting.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Martin Menem appreciated the high level of political dialogue between the two countries, as well as the willingness to expand sectoral cooperation in line with the developments of the 21st century, including in the fields of economy, information technologies and education.

The sides emphasized that interstate relations are based on long-term friendly ties between the Armenian and Argentine peoples, in which the Armenian community of Argentina plays a significant role. Reference was also made to the new possibilities of decentralized cooperation.

During the meeting, the role of parliamentary diplomacy in increasing cooperation between the two countries was also highlighted.

Minister Mirzoyan presented to the President and members of the Chamber of Deputies of Argentina the approaches of Armenia to the key issues of the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which are also reflected in the statements adopted as a result of the meetings at the highest level, including delimitation on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, and the de-blocking of regional infrastructures based on the principles of respect for sovereignty and jurisdiction, reciprocity and equality.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan invited his colleagues to visit Armenia. “You have friends in the Republic of Armenia, and we are waiting for you there.”