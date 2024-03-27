Armenian PM briefs French lawmakers on Crossroads of Peace project

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Anne-Laurence Petel, the President of the France-Armenia friendship group at the French National Assembly.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the members of the inter-parliamentary friendship group to Armenia and thanked them for their commitment to the Armenia-related agenda. The Prime Minister emphasized the strong ties formed between the parliaments of Armenia and France and emphasized the fact of high-level intensive bilateral cooperation.

Anne-Laurence Petel noted that the friendly group includes representatives of all National Assembly factions, which have an unconditional political consensus on support for Armenia.

The interlocutors touched upon issues related to Armenia-France multi-sectoral cooperation, inter-parliamentary cooperation, activities of French companies in our country, involvement in investment programs, implementation of projects in infrastructure, agriculture, energy and other directions.

The processes taking place in the South Caucasus were discussed. Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty and emphasized that the principles of the treaty were fundamentally agreed upon in the statement made within the framework of the quadrilateral meeting held in Prague on October 6, 2022. The possibilities of unblocking the regional infrastructure were also discussed. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan presented the Armenian government’s “Crossroads of Peace” project and its principles.

Thoughts were exchanged on the activities of the civilian mission of the European Union in Armenia, the further development of Armenia-EU cooperation.

Reference was also made to the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, the steps and plans of the Armenian government to solve them. In terms of solving the needs of forcibly displaced people, Prime Minister Pashinyan also emphasized the consistent support of the international community.