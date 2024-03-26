Wiki Loves Monuments: Photo of Armenia’s Haghartsin Monastery in top 10

The photo of the Haghartsin Monastery by Vladimir Pankratov was awarded the 6th place in the International stage of Wiki Loves Monuments 2023 photo contest.

Haghartsin is a 13th-century monastery located near the town of Dilijan in the Tavush Province of Armenia. It was built between the 10th and 13th centuries, much of it under the patronage of the Bagratuni dynasty.

“An example of human ingenuity emerging from the earth, like trees in the middle of the forest. Nice composition, useful for encyclopedic context,” the jury commented.