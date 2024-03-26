TUMO center officially opens in Mannheim

TUMO Center officially opened in Mannheim today.

Over 200 guests attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including government officials, educational leaders, and the inaugural cohort of students.

The center is gearing up to welcome 1,000 students weekly, offering 8 skill areas: programming, music, robotics, 3D modeling, filmmaking, game development, graphic design, and photography.

TUMO Mannheim was made possible thanks to the support of our partners, including the Dietmar Hopp Foundation, the City of Mannheim, Starkmacher, KfW and Next Mannheim.