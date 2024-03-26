‘Mass casualty event’ as Baltimore Key Bridge collapses

A bridge in the US city of Baltimore has entirely collapsed into the Patapsco River after being hit by a container ship.

Up to 20 people and several vehicles have fallen into the river, says Baltimore City Fire Department who are currently at the scene.

The fire department says a large vessel hit a column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at around 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT).

Videos on social media appear to show the bridge entirely descending into the water.

A number of casualties have been reported and there is now a large multi-agency rescue and recovery operation under way.