Karen Khachanov talks about his Armenian origins and the chat with Agassi

Armenian Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov discusses his challenging match at the Miami Open against Francisco Cerundolo, where he overcame external distractions and mental pressure to fight back.

In an interview with Tennis Tonic, he shares his goals of returning to the top 10 rankings and achieving success in major tournaments.

Khachanov also reflects on his Armenian heritage and a charity exhibition match he participated in with Andrei Rublev to raise funds for Armenia. During the event, he had a meaningful conversation with tennis legend Andre Agassi, who impressed him with his deep understanding of the sport.