FM Mirzoyan briefs Argentine lawmakers on Armenia’s peace efforts

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the chairmen of the Foreign Relations Committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Argentina.

The sides emphasized that Armenian-Argentine relations have always developed in an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding. Minister Mirzoyan added that Armenia views Argentina as a reliable partner in South America and is interested in the further development and deepening of multi-sector relations with Argentina in political, economic, cultural and other directions.

Minister Mirzoyan noted that Armenia values not only the bilateral political dialogue with Argentina, but also the country’s constructive position on key issues related to Armenia. In this regard, the Armenian Foreign Minister emphasized that the support of international actors to the well-known principles of international law is important for curbing extremist aspirations and ensuring stability in the South Caucasus.

The sides emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of relations between the two countries.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed the Argentine lawmakers on the efforts of Armenia aimed at establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus. Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed the position that there is a real possibility of peace in the region and it can be implemented by Armenia and Azerbaijan respecting the key principles of territorial integrity, inseparability of borders, as well as the unblocking of regional channels. In this context, the head of the RA Department of Foreign Affairs presented the program “Crossroads of Peace” to the interlocutors.