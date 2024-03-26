Eurovision 2024: Armenia to perform in second Semi-Final

The Running Orders of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Semi-Finals have been revealed over on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.
This year, the Big 5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and our Hosts (Sweden) will perform in the Semi-Finals as part of the show, even though they are already pre-qualified for the Grand Final.
Semi-Final 1
- Cyprus / Silia Kapsis – Liar
- Serbia / TEYA DORA – RAMONDA
- Lithuania / Silvester Belt – Luktelk
- Ireland / Bambie Thug – Doomsday Blue
United Kingdom / Olly Alexander – Dizzy
- Ukraine / alyona alyona & Jerry Heil – Teresa & Maria
- Poland / LUNA – The Tower
- Croatia / Baby Lasagna – Rim Tim Tagi Dim
- Iceland / Hera Björk – Scared of Heights
Germany / ISAAK – Always On The Run
- Slovenia / Raiven – Veronika
- Finland / Windows95man – No Rules!
- Moldova / Natalia Barbu – In The Middle
Sweden / Marcus & Martinus – Unforgettable
- Azerbaijan / FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov – Özünlə Apar
- Australia / Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood)
- Portugal / iolanda – Grito
- Luxembourg / TALI – Fighter
Christer Björkman, Contest Producer, commented: “‘”It’s a very good year! It’s playful with high energy and very fun to work with! Above that, all participating countries have great ideas, which makes it extremely inspiring for us on the Contest team. In addition, we are so thrilled now that The Big Five and Sweden get to show themselves fully in the Semi-Finals. They are fully integrated into the shows which gives them the chance to grow into the Grand Final.”
Semi-Final 2
- Malta / Sarah Bonnici – Loop
- Albania / BESA – TITAN
- Greece / Marina Satti – ZARI
- Switzerland / Nemo – The Code
- Czechia / Aiko – Pedestal
France / Slimane – Mon amour
- Austria / Kaleen – We Will Rave
- Denmark / SABA – SAND
- Armenia / LADANIVA – Jako
- Latvia / Dons – Hollo
Spain / Nebulossa – ZORRA
- San Marino / MEGARA – 11:11
- Georgia / Nutsa Buzaladze – Firefighter
- Belgium / Mustii – Before The Party’s Over
- Estonia / 5MIINUST x Puuluup – (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi
- Italy / Angelina Mango – La Noia
- Israel / Eden Golan – Hurricane
- Norway / Gåte – Ulveham
- Netherlands / Joost Klein – Europapa