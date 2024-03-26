Eurovision 2024: Armenia to perform in second Semi-Final

The Running Orders of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Semi-Finals have been revealed over on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

This year, the Big 5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and our Hosts (Sweden) will perform in the Semi-Finals as part of the show, even though they are already pre-qualified for the Grand Final.

Semi-Final 1

Cyprus / Silia Kapsis – Liar Serbia / TEYA DORA – RAMONDA Lithuania / Silvester Belt – Luktelk Ireland / Bambie Thug – Doomsday Blue

United Kingdom / Olly Alexander – Dizzy Ukraine / alyona alyona & Jerry Heil – Teresa & Maria Poland / LUNA – The Tower Croatia / Baby Lasagna – Rim Tim Tagi Dim Iceland / Hera Björk – Scared of Heights

Germany / ISAAK – Always On The Run Slovenia / Raiven – Veronika Finland / Windows95man – No Rules! Moldova / Natalia Barbu – In The Middle

Sweden / Marcus & Martinus – Unforgettable Azerbaijan / FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov – Özünlə Apar Australia / Electric Fields – One Milkali (One Blood) Portugal / iolanda – Grito Luxembourg / TALI – Fighter

Christer Björkman, Contest Producer, commented: “‘”It’s a very good year! It’s playful with high energy and very fun to work with! Above that, all participating countries have great ideas, which makes it extremely inspiring for us on the Contest team. In addition, we are so thrilled now that The Big Five and Sweden get to show themselves fully in the Semi-Finals. They are fully integrated into the shows which gives them the chance to grow into the Grand Final.”

Semi-Final 2