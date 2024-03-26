Azerbaijan must create the conditions for a safe and secure return of Armenians to Nagorno Karabakh, UK Minister says

The UK Government is clear that Azerbaijan must create the conditions for a safe and secure return of ethnic Armenians who were displaced during September’s military operation and want to return, Leo Docherty, Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office), said in response to a question by MP Andrew Bridgen.

He was asked to comment on the diplomatic steps the UK Government is taking to help ensure the right of return to Nagorno-Karabakh of Christian Armenians.

“Ministers and officials have discussed these issues with the Azerbaijani Government and encourage Azerbaijan to be proactive in enabling the return of those who wish to do so,” Leo Docherty said.