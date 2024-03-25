Apple, Meta and Google to be investigated by EU

The EU has announced investigations into some of the biggest tech firms in the world over uncompetitive practices, the BBC reports.

Meta, Apple, and Alphabet, which owns Google, are being looked into for potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) introduced in 2022.

If they are found to have broken the rules, the firms can face huge fines of up to 10% of their annual turnover.

EU antitrust boss Margrethe Vestager and industry head Thierry Breton announced the investigations on Monday.

Just six companies have obligations under the DMA, but they are also the world’s largest tech firms: Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and ByteDance.