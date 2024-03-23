US embassy ‘shocked’ by Moscow attack

The US embassy in Moscow has issued a statement saying it is “shocked” by the attack and expressing “sincere condolences” to the Russian people.

The embassy is advising US citizens to avoid the area where the attack took place.

It has also warned that the US government is “severely limited” in its ability to help its citizens in Russia far from the Moscow embassy. They said the Russian government had limited the ability of US personnel to travel.

The US issued a warning to its citizens two weeks ago saying that officials were “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts.”

The warning urged Americans to avoid large gatherings for 48 hours. That time period has passed, but the similarities between the warning and today’s events suggest a link might be possible.