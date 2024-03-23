UN Court to hold public hearings on Armenia v. Azerbaijan case

The International Court of Justice will hold public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by Azerbaijan in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court, from Monday 15 to Friday 19 April 2024.



On 16 September 2021, Armenia instituted proceedings against Azerbaijan concerning alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (see press release 2021/20). On 21 April 2023, Azerbaijan raised preliminary objections to the jurisdiction of the Court and, in accordance with Article 79bis, paragraph 3, of the Rules of Court, the proceedings on the merits were therefore suspended, pending a decision of the Court on these preliminary objections.



By an Order dated 25 April 2023, the President of the Court fixed 21 August 2023 as the time-limit within which Armenia might present a written statement of its observations and submissions on those preliminary objections. Armenia submitted its statement within that time-limit. Pursuant to Article 53, paragraph 2, of the Rules of Court, the Court may, after ascertaining the views of the Parties, decide that the texts of the preliminary objections of Azerbaijan and the written observations of Armenia will be made accessible to the public at the start of the hearings.