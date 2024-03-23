IS group is a threat to us all, UN Secretary-General says

The Islamic State group is a “very serious threat to us all”, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said.

“We firmly condemn, we consider absolutely intolerable the attack that took place in Moscow,” he said.

“And we encourage all countries to co-operate with each other in order to make sure that ISIS will not have the capacity to strike again anywhere else in the world,” he added.

The IS group has claimed responsibility for the concert attack.

Russia has not yet commented on the claims but the US has said it’s credible that the group’s behind the attack.