EU “shocked and appalled” by terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Moscow

The European Union is shocked and appalled by the reports of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for EU external affairs, said in a post on X.
“The EU condemns any attacks against civilians. Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected,” Stano said.
According to preliminary data, 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of mass shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russia’s Federal Security Service reported.