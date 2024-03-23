At least 133 killed in Moscow concert hall attack

At least 133 people were killed and more than 140 injured when gunmen attacked a packed concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow.

A large fire engulfed the roof of the complex and dramatic video shows panicked concertgoers taking cover as shots and explosions ring out.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says all four gunmen have been arrested, and that the suspects were trying to flee to Ukraine. Kyiv says allegations of Ukrainian involvement are “absurd.”

Putin calls the attack a “barbaric terrorist act” and announces a day of national mourning for 24 March

Muscovites are queuing to give blood for those injured and flower tributes have been placed at the scene of the attack.