Armenian MFA condemns deadly attack near Moscow

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the deadly attack near Moscow and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

“Shocked by the horrific news of the inhumane terrorist attack in Moscow, which we strongly condemn. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the innocent people killed and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,” the Foreign Ministry said on social media.

According to preliminary data, 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of mass shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russia’s Federal Security Service reported.