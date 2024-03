Armenia will host Kosovo in a friendly today. The match will take place at Hanrapetakan (Republican) Stadium in Yerevan and will kick off at 8 pm local time.

Georgian referees will officiate the match. Irakli Kvirikashvili is appointed as the match Referee, he will be assisted by David Chigogidze and Irakli Kakabadze. Zaven Hovhannisyan has been appointed as the 4th official.