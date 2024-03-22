Armenian Parliament Speaker to address 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

The delegation led by the Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan is paying a working visit in Geneva on March 22-27 to participate in the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The delegation comprises National Assembly Vice-President Hakob Arshakyan, MPs freom Civil Contract Faction Hasmik Hakobyan, Tsovinar Vardanyan and Arsen Torosyan, MP from Armenia Faction Levon Kocharyan.

Within the scope of the visit, Alen Simonyan’s is expected to address the Assembly . A number of other working meetings are planned.